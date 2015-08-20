Biamp Systems Appoints Pajak to Applications Engineer

Biamp Systems has appointed Frank Pajak as applications engineer for the East Coast of the U.S. Based in Chicago, Pajak will provide support to customers using the company's DSP equipment in a variety of AV applications.

Frank Pajak

“Frank will play a key role as Biamp continues to expand its training, support, and product offerings,” said Scott Wieser, applications engineering manager for North America at Biamp Systems. “His passion, experience, and ability to develop world-class AV systems will allow us to sustain our high level of customer commitment. We welcome Frank to our engineering team and look forward to his input and collaboration.”



Pajak comes to Biamp with more than 15 years of experience in sound engineering and AV system development. Before joining Biamp, he was the senior AV designer for Diversified Systems. Prior to that position, he oversaw large design and install projects at AVI-SPL. Pajak holds a bachelor’s degree in sound for recording and sound reinforcement, along with certifications for AMX, ClearOne, Cisco, Crestron, Extron, Polycom, and Symmetrix.



“I’m very excited to be joining Biamp Systems and for the opportunity to contribute to the company’s best-in-class applications engineering team,” said Pajak. “With a top-notch reputation in the AV industry, Biamp consistently provides an exceptional line of solutions for collaboration, networked audio, and digital signal processing. I look forward to playing a part in Biamp’s success and helping the company pursue additional growth.”