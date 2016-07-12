Biamp Systems Adds Livella Brand Group as Midwestern Rep

Biamp Systems has added Livella Brand Group as its newest representing partner in the Midwestern United States, covering Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Livella will distribute Biamp’s professional AV products including Tesira, Audia, Nexia, and Vocia.

“We are so excited about partnering with Livella Brand Group,” said Chris Chandler, Biamp Systems’ sales development director, Southern NA and Americas. “The Midwest is a growing region and we needed a high-caliber partner. This is exactly what we found with Adam Livella and his team.”

Headquartered just outside Kansas City in Lenexa, KS, the Livella team serves a wide breadth of markets from AV design consultants and systems integrators, to tour sound companies and musical instrument resellers. For more than 15 years Livella has been committed to the professional AV market and its ever-evolving needs.

“Our desire to continue serving the marketplace as a state-of-the-art networked AV solutions provider could only be fulfilled by aligning with a brand like Biamp,” added Adam Livella, president and CEO of Livella Brand Group. “And what an amazing time to begin this strategic initiative as Biamp celebrates their 40th year in business.”