Biamp Opens New Manufacturing Facility

From L to R: Amanda Roe, global public relations and research manager, Biamp; Matt Czyzewski, COO, Biamp; mayor John L. Cook, city of Tigard, OR; Steve Metzger, president and CEO, Biamp; and Alex Buchanan-Munro, VP of finance at Biamp

Biamp Systems acknowledged its growth and successful 40-year history in the professional AV industry with the opening of a new manufacturing facility. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held July 27 at Biamp’s new Cascade Building in Tigard, OR.

“Biamp has been manufacturing great products in Oregon for 40 years now,” said Steve Metzger, president and CEO at Biamp Systems. “This amazing new facility continues the proud legacy of making Biamp products in-house. I’m excited for what it means to our employees and customers”

The Cascade Building, which is home to Biamp’s manufacturing and customer support teams, joins the Gemini Building as part of the company’s headquarters. To celebrate the opening of the new facility, Biamp hosted several members of the local and state community, including Tigard’s mayor John L. Cook, who had the privilege of cutting the ribbon. Attendees were provided a tour of the facility, which in addition to office space includes amenities such as an employee lounge and weight room.

“This expansion further establishes our visibility in the region and role as a strong global business and employer,” said Matt Czyzewski, chief operating officer at Biamp Systems. “With our new facility, we increased manufacturing capacity and streamlined production to better support our customers and continue to provide the best audio and video hardware and software solutions for every space.”