Wyrestorm Names National Sales Manager for Pro AV Business

Wyrestorm, a global manufacturer specializing in the design and development of HD distribution products for custom residential and commercial applications, has welcomed Mark Dziekan to the company as the national sales manager, dedicated to developing Wyrestorm's presence in the professional audio and video market within the U.S.



With more than 25 years of executive sales, marketing and business development experience within the electronics industry, Dziekan brings a wealth of knowledge, key relationships and strategic experience to Wyrestorm. In the NSM role, he is tasked with building the Wyrestorm's non-residential business by leveraging his strategic relationships with display manufacturers and industry consultants, as well as establishing a network of sales representation for the company's professional audio and video sector.

Dziekan has a history of successfully growing vertical business units within commercial AV domestically, holding various positions at leading video manufacturers including Toshiba America, NEC, Sharp and Panasonic, and most recently as vice president of sales anmarketing for Lightware USA, a commercial digital video signal management hardware and software provider.

"Wyrestorm has established a strong dealer base in the U.S. residential market over the last two years. With a solid foothold, we now look forward to the opportunity to introduce our HDBT and HD distribution solutions to the commercial sector," said Wyrestorm CEO, Derek Hulbert. "With embedded HDBT functionality in displays being just around the corner, Mark's experience, particularly with display manufacturers, is vitally important to help strategically position and grow this division of Wyrestorm's business."