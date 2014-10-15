Biamp America Makes Executive Changes

Biamp Systems is betting on three major promotions within its business development and regional management teams. Steve Kawasaki will serve as the new sales development director for Western North America; Chris Chandler moves into the role of sales development director for South Central North America and Southern Americas; and Jake Corlett assumes the role of regional manager for North Central North America.

“It’s a great day for Biamp as we proudly announce three new appointments within the company,” said Ron Camden, vice president of global sales at Biamp Systems. “The talent and leadership skills that Steve, Chris, and Jake bring to their new roles will continue to serve the growing markets throughout the Americas.”

With over twenty years of experience in the AV and installed audio markets, Kawasaki most recently served as Northwest regional manager for Biamp. In his new position as sales development director, Kawasaki will be responsible for identifying and implementing new market opportunities, channel partnerships, and strategic client relationships. Kawasaki moves into this role, succeeding Bruce Stimpson, an AV industry veteran who recently retired after thirty years of marked service with Biamp.

As Biamp’s sales development director for South Central North America and Southern Americas, Chandler will facilitate continued growth of Biamp’s business throughout these busy regions. Chandler will draw on his years of experience as a senior consultant and AV project lead, and continue strengthening relationships with the consultants and integrators as he did in his previous role as North Central regional manager.

Corlett will now serve as Biamp’s new regional manager for the North Central Region of the United States. At Biamp since 2010, his goals include fostering partnerships with area stakeholders in order to sustain the company’s strong commitment to superior customer service. In his previous role as area manager, Corlett led the region to tremendous sales growth by communicating a focused business vision, applying technical expertise, and practicing collaborative people skills throughout his partner base.

“As we continue to bring new and innovative commercial audio solutions to the marketplace, it’s essential that our team continues delivering the technological expertise the industry needs. This enables Biamp to continue adapting to and leading in the evolving AV landscape,” said Camden. “Biamp looks forward to even greater success in these markets due to these talented individuals. It's a dynamic time to be a part of this great company.”