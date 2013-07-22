Calibre UK Releases New Firmware for the LEDView530 Switcher/Scaler

The What: Calibre UK has added new firmware for user selectable and variable picture-in-picture (PIP) flexibility to its LEDView530 scaler/switcher.

Calibre UK's LEDView530 Switcher/Scaler



“The new PIP function of the LEDView530 scaler/switcher adds the functionality of expensive windowing solutions available from other manufacturers in the market today, but at an affordable price,” said chairman, Calibre UK, Tim Brooksbank.



The What Else: PIP is used for the composition of a single displayed image comprised of background content plus a second windowed input channel, viewed on one single LED videowall. The background content is typically computer generated. The LEDView530 supports most sources including Mac and PC and the PIP content is a video feed either direct from a camera or via a vision mixer, typically over 3G or HD-SDI.

The Why: “The firmware update is considerably important for smaller installs requiring variable PIP sizes and backgrounds, particularly at smaller facilities such as sports grounds where it gives LEDView530 a significant advantage in allowing users to generate a combined image, with advanced features such as pixel-accurate PIP sizing and PIP fade in/out transitions,” Brooksbank said.

Key Features: LEDVIew530’s PIP is inserted within the output pixel area, so once the overall picture size has been set to suit the LED videowall using Calibre UK’s class-leading per-edge-based left/right/top/bottom sizing mechanism, it ensures that the PIP is automatically sized proportionately within the defined LED videowall pixel area. This advanced processing makes it fast and simple to adjust the LEDView530 scaler/switcher for most LED videowall's.

“Variable PIP size can be used as a main background, so that a display showing a sports event plus scoreboard or advertising data can be composed," said Brooksbank. "An event may be shown in the top portion of the screen with data below and to the right, or either side of that live image.”

One More Thing: The new firmware for the LEDView530 scaler/switcher is available now. Existing users can take advantage of the firmware update immediately by downloading the update free from www.calibreuk.com.