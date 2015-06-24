beyerdynamic Coretis Digital Signal Processor

The What: At the InfoComm in Orlando, beyerdynamic presented the digital Coretis signal processor for the first time. Coretis is a flexible, digital interface for audio signals.

The What Else: Twelve analogue inputs and eight analogue outputs make Coretis flexible for almost any application in professional installations. Additionally, there are eight digital input and output channels available via the AVB network. The fixed DSP structure and the simple but very extensive user interface enable a fast and sophisticated configuration. The audio matrix of 20 x 16 allows versatile audio routing.