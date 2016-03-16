beyerdynamic Appoints Alan Feckanin as Director

As part of the company's "Fit for Future" strategy, beyerdynamic is announcing Alan Feckanin as the director for the Americas effective January 1, 2016. Feckanin will lead a growing team in the Americas to promote the use of beyerdynamic consumer and professional audio products, as well as conference audio systems.

Feckanin takes on this new challenge after 16 years working in leadership roles with beyerdynamic. He previously held the position of operations manager for the Americas, where he worked closely with the sales and marketing teams in the United States, Canada, and Central America.

"I'm excited to take on this new appointment during this time of growth for beyerdynamic," said Feckanin. "Over the past several years, I've seen the strength of the brand accelerate throughout each of our business units. I look forward to reaching this region's full potential leading our dedicated and talented staff."

Feckanin will report directly to Robert Winterhoff, managing director for sales and marketing of beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG in Germany.

"Alan Feckanin was hand picked for this newly created position due to his in-depth knowledge of the region, and his proven success record in building effective business strategies,” said Winterhoff. “With a strong leader in such an important territory, we will best align beyerdynamic to take on the exciting challenges our brand will face in the years to come. I believe we now have the proper leaders in place to best execute our corporate strategy through each of our key regions across the world."

Feckanin's office is located in Farmingdale, NY, which is home to the North American branch office of beyerdynamic.