Best Practices & Networking for Tech Managers at InfoComm15

The InfoComm show floor: It's exciting. It's Tweet-worthy. It's busy. But it's product-agenda oriented, right? That's why two AV control experts, Marc LaVecchiaandSteve Greenblatt, have created TechTalk AV, an event during InfoComm week designed for technology managers to share best practices, ask questions, enjoy dinner and drinks, and trade ideas without sales pressure.

Held on Tuesday, June 16, at 5:30 p.m. at Maggiano’s Little Italy in Orlando, this year's TechTalk AV event was designed exclusively for AV and IT technology managers to focus on topics such as system design, AV network setup and asset management, and configurable versus programmable control systems. AV Technology readers can use this special discount code AVT15OFFwhen registering to receive 15% off. Dinner and drinks are included.

Keynote presentations byMarcLaVecchiaandSteve Greenblatt are guaranteed to be headliners, but what makes this event truly unique is that it is one of the few forums created to empower technology managers with knowledge, tools, and a competitive advantage. As Steve Greenblatt, president of Control Concepts, explained, “TechTalk events are a safe, fun and pitch-free environment. We understand that technologymanagers have the critical responsibility of providing hands-on support for the users of all AV systems and the requirements of their positionscan span the full range of defining, implementing programming, supporting, and maintaining varied systems and equipment.”





For more information, to purchase tickets, and receive your 15% discount (CODE: AVT15OFF) see http://techtalkav.com/events/.