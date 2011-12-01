Martin MAC Rig for Def Leppard Tour

Upstaging supplied a large Martin Professional MAC rig for the summer US leg of Def Leppard’s current “Mirrorball” tour, a classic rock ‘n roll rig that included MAC 2000 Wash XB™, MAC 2000 Beam XB™ and MAC III Profile™ moving heads along with MAC 101™ LED fixtures.



Lighting designer and lighting op for the tour worldwide is Kenji Ohashi. He stated, “I have used Martin products a lot and they are very trustworthy. That is why I chose Martin. The Martin equipment I used on this tour was all new to me but it all worked quite well and I was very satisfied. Particularly the MAC 101 worked great and reflected marvelously in my lighting design.”

Ohashi’s design incorporated 50 of Martin’s compact MAC 101 wash lights, 36 of which were mounted on twelve ladders behind upstage screens with 14 on band risers. “They were a big boost for my lighting design for this tour,” Ohashi comments. “I also used 28 MAC III Profiles which gave a very strong impression as well.”

“I strongly appreciate all my crew,” he says. “I truly appreciate crew chief Seth Conlin and respect his work very much. I also very much appreciate my beautiful crew - Martin, Thomas and Andrew. Finally, I’d like to send my appreciation and thanks to Paul Costa at Upstaging.”

The overseas leg of the Def Leppard tour continues through December.



Martin Equipment:

• 20 x MAC 2000 Wash XB™

• 36 x MAC 200 Beam XB™

• 28 x MAC III Profile™

• 50 x MAC 101™

• 27 x Atomic 3000™

• 4 x Jem ZR44 Hi-Mass™

For more information: www.martin.com