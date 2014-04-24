BenQ RP700+

Providing a familiar user experience, the multitouch technology of the RP700+ gives responsive feedback with accurate positioning, so users can touch the screen to pan, zoom, and scroll images and operate education software presentation–like using a tablet. To make learning more enjoyable for students and teachers alike, the RP700+ features an anti-glare glass to effectively reduce reflection from the screen surface to prevent eye fatigue and stress. The unit provides support for multiple platforms—including Chrome OS—and features a front I/O design for easy access.