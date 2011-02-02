Planar Intros 55-inch, LED-Backlit, HD LCD Video Wall

At Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Amsterdam, Planar Systems, Inc., a provider of specialty display solutions, added a 55-inch LCD model to the Clarity™ Matrix LCD Video Wall System family. The Clarity Matrix 55 delivers Full HD resolution with the narrowest image-to-image gap (5.7 mm) and thinnest profile (3.6”/ 93 mm) in the industry, according to the company.

Planar’s newest large-format LCD video wall combines an ultra-narrow bezel and the company’s exclusive Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System architecture. In addition, Planar’s EasyAxis Mounting System, off-board components and LED backlight extend the lifetime of the system.

“We’ve experienced significant customer adoption of the Clarity Matrix Video Wall System since we introduced it more than a year ago, and our next wave of innovation demanded larger, higher resolution video walls with even smaller bezels,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing. “With the new Clarity Matrix 55, we expand our best-in-class LCD video wall family and continue our leadership in bringing solutions for larger installations and new applications for the technology in public venue digital signage and control room settings.”

The Clarity Matrix 55 delivers:

· High-impact visual performance. The Clarity Matrix 55 utilizes the narrowest bezel LCD technology available today resulting in image-to-image gap of a mere 5.7 mm, to create extremely realistic visuals across multiple screens.

· Thin profile. Included with the display, the EasyAxis Mounting System combines with slim profile of LCD technology to offer an installed depth of 3.6 inches (93 mm) from the mounting surface. The thinnest LCD video wall system in its category, the Clarity Matrix Video Wall System is the only video wall to meet American with Disabilities (ADA) clearance requirements for public buildings. No other manufacturer’s large-format screens comply.

· Streamlined serviceability. The EasyAxis Mounting System makes front-serviceability, behind-screen access, individual screen replacement and perfect panel-to-panel alignment quicker and easier than ever before.

· Superb visual performance. LED backlighting, Full HD (1920x1080) resolution and built-in image processing capabilities deliver bright, sharp images for video wall applications.

· Reliability. Off-board electronics and available redundant power supplies make the Clarity Matrix family the quietest, lightest, coolest, most fault-tolerant and easy-to-service LCD video wall system available.

Power savings. The LED backlight and intelligent power supply automatically shut down if not in use, reducing power consumption.

“The Clarity Matrix 55’s combination of the 55-inch screen, ultra-narrow bezel and streamlined serviceability is a huge advantage in large retail spaces, arenas and other marquee locations,” said David Thibeau of MTek Kiosk, a leader in system integration and technology management. MTek Kiosk has deployed thousands of digital signage applications including implementations featuring the Clarity Matrix 46” throughout North America. “In a big video wall, getting the image-to-image gap to less than 6mm makes a huge difference in terms of how the content looks.”

The Clarity Matrix 55 will begin shipping in the second quarter of calendar 2011 and will be available for purchase through Planar’s worldwide network of authorized dealers. For more information, visit www.planar.com.