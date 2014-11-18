BenQ Launches TI DLP Projector

BenQ America Corp launched the newest addition to its stunning, high-brightness Colorific professional and home theater projector lineup: the HC1200. BenQ’s new HC1200 is purpose-built to follow the sRGB (standard Red, Green, Blue) industry color standard — a well-known and widely used guideline for color accuracy in smartphones, monitors, cameras and printers, and throughout the Internet.



“We are excited to see BenQ continue to improve image quality with DLP technology to deliver an affordable, 100-percent sRGB color-accurate projector,” said Dave Duncan, business manager for DLP Enterprise and Cinema Display Products.

The sRGB standard ensures the delivery of accurate color reproduction. By delivering 100-percent sRGB color accuracy, BenQ’s new HC1200 provides improved out-of-the-box color precision over other top-selling projectors.

The HC1200 combines precise sRGB color accuracy with up to twice as much ANSI contrast than typical LCD projectors — reproducing images that look as bright as top-selling 4,000 lumen projectors — and offering incredible color fidelity and consistency. This crisp contrast accentuates finer details for greater clarity, allowing visuals projected from the HC1200 to virtually jump off the screen. Like all BenQ projectors, the HC1200 will also continue to display accurate colors for years to come without the risk of fading, ghosting, or yellowing.

To facilitate installations, the HC1200 projector offers 1.5x zoom capabilities, 2D keystone correction, and an embedded test pattern for more precise calibrations during setups. For increased versatility, the HC1200 also provides integrators with the convenience of both RJ45 (LAN) and RS232 networking standards. The unit comes equipped with a variety of connectivity options such as dual HDMI, USB, and dual D-sub computer connections, which enable inputs to several sources and devices for the ultimate in multimedia convergence. In addition, the projector incorporates mini-jack audio in/out, RCA audio in, S-Video, and composite video input for use with laptops in business presentation settings.

“The HC1200 was specially designed to deliver superior Colorific image quality and far better ANSI contrast than any other projector in its class,” said Bob Wudeck, associate vice president, strategy and business development at BenQ America Corp. “Perfect for conference rooms and home theaters, this projector was preferred 7 to 1 in a recent test where people found the HC1200 sRGB colors more accurate than top-selling 4,000 lumen projector models.”

The HC1200 projector is now shipping in North America at an MSRP of $1,399.