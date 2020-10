The What: The BenQ HC1200 was the market's first 100% sRGB projector.The What Else: Offering 1.5x zoom capabilities, 2D keystone correction, and an embedded test pattern, the revolutionary unit enables a more precise calibration process during setup. Increasing versatility, the HC1200 also provides integrators with the convenience of both RJ45 (LAN) and RS232 networking standards, while a variety of connectivity options such as dual HDMI offer the ultimate in multimedia convergence.