BenQ is bringing three new flat-panel display lines designed for around-the-clock-operation to digital signage for retail, corporate, education, hospitality, and public spaces.
Made for today's high-traffic retail and restaurant settings, the durable mainstream SL Series provides a dust-proof design, daisy chain capabilities, and delivery of dynamic content to different locations.
The interactive IL Series features up to six-point multitouch displays, as well as ambient light sensors for energy efficiency and LAN Control for remote management and maintenance.
The ultra-slim P Series, featuring a super-narrow bezel design of only 5.6 mm between two adjacent screens and up to 10x10 display capability, delivers more seamless video walls within large signage environments.
- All BenQ flat-panel displays feature a multiple display administrator (MDA) application, which enables control of up to 98 displays simultaneously through the local network. The application also monitors the health of each display and coordinates sequential startups to prevent power surges. To improve energy performance and reduce maintenance costs, BenQ's public information displays feature sensors to automatically adjust brightness, anti-image retention to prevent the "burned-in" effect after extended periods of usage, and scheduling management to allow users to program up to seven sets of on/off times down to individual video input sources. All models feature landscape and portrait modes.