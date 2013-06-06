BenQ Flat Panel Displays

BenQ is bringing three new flat-panel display lines designed for around-the-clock-operation to digital signage for retail, corporate, education, hospitality, and public spaces.

Made for today's high-traffic retail and restaurant settings, the durable mainstream SL Series provides a dust-proof design, daisy chain capabilities, and delivery of dynamic content to different locations.

The interactive IL Series features up to six-point multitouch displays, as well as ambient light sensors for energy efficiency and LAN Control for remote management and maintenance.

The ultra-slim P Series, featuring a super-narrow bezel design of only 5.6 mm between two adjacent screens and up to 10x10 display capability, delivers more seamless video walls within large signage environments.