Sextant Group Opens New Omaha Office

Omaha NE--The Sextant Group is relocating the firm's Midwest office to a new and larger space at 5017 Leavenworth Street, Suite 100, Omaha, NE 68106.

The consulting firm supports architects, interior designers, owners, and facilities planners as technology advisors for audiovisual, IT, building security, acoustical, and lighting systems. The Sextant Group's Omaha office currently has over two dozen active projects for clients in business, education, and government, across Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin. Regional experience includes projects at the University of Nebraska Omaha, Peter Kiewit Institute, Metropolitan Community College, University of Iowa, and University of Missouri Kansas City, among others.

The local office, established in July 2010, is led by managing principal, Craig Park, FSMPS, Associate AIA. In 2011, the firm also added project consultants Matthew LeFeber and Bradley Lewis to the staff.

"We're tremendously excited about this expanded presence in the Midwest region," said The Sextant Group CEO Mark Valenti. "We see our growth in the Midwest as an intrinsic step in our continued ability to deliver advanced communication technology solutions to clients."

Craig Park said, "This expansion marks an important development in The Sextant Group's evolution. Locating to larger space in midtown Omaha provides us with a great location to better serve the local and regional design community and their clients."

In 2011, the firm also opened a San Francisco office, and significantly increased staffing across the country.