BenQ Colorific Projector, 4K Ultra HD Display

Creators of immersive learning spaces, broader boardroom collaboration, and billion-color visual entertainment, BenQ's InfoComm roster brings together innovations for applications in education, business, home theater, digital signage, and more. Powered by Colorific technology to deliver accurate, crisp, and long-lasting image quality, BenQ's newest projectors include professional high-brightness units, interactive devices for more captivating classroom experiences, and a compact portable model for setups on the go.

BenQ will also share the benefits of its energy-saving SmartEco technology, which can increase lamp life up to an amazing 10,000 hours. For digital signage and commercial applications, BenQ is introducing multiple 4K Ultra HD panels, a host of interactive displays with tablet-like navigation, more engaging slim bar displays, and dual-sided signage. Also on display will be BenQ's first-ever 4K Ultra HD CAD/CAM professional monitor, now featuring BenQ's RevolutionEyes™ technology for exceptional monitor performance.

Changing the Face of Visual Displays: New BenQ Digital Signage Offerings

At InfoComm 2014, BenQ is introducing its first-ever 4K Ultra HD interactive display, the RP840G. The 84-inch, six-touch point, feature-rich display provides multi-PC touch control via USB, EZCast for simple collaboration via WiFi, and an intuitive teaching software bundle for classroom applications. For interactive classrooms, collaborative boardrooms, and intuitive wayfinding solutions, the multitouch technology featured on BenQ's new 70-inch RP700+ interactive flat-panel display provides responsive feedback with accurate positioning to augment interactivity in any digital signage application. As a result, students, presenters, and information-seekers can simply touch the screen for responsive panning, zooming, and scrolling — just like a tablet.

For more comfortable viewing, the RP700+ features advanced anti-glare glass to reduce screen reflection and eliminate visual interference, preventing both eye fatigue and stress. The display supports a low blue light mode for further visual protection and increases convenience via multiplatform compatibility with software such as Chrome OS, and has additional connectivity features such as a front panel input/output for added flexibility.

Designed for open public spaces, BenQ's public information displays provide advanced innovations that enliven any targeted or round-the-clock signage installation. Slim and lightweight, the DL550F full HD 55-inch dual-side display is perfect for retail stores, transportation areas, or public venues offering users access to information from both sides of the panel. The dual-sided panels are only one-inch thick and light enough to be hung from a ceiling or placed on a stand. BenQ's new bar displays enable ultra-widescreen signage in either 28-inch (BH280) or 38-inch (BH380) formats for public transit, restaurant menu boards, and more. Featuring 700 nits (28 inch) and 1500 nits (38 inch) of high brightness, 176/176-degree wide viewing angles, in addition to DVI and VGA multiple signal interfaces, the panels can be used in portrait or landscape mode to support kiosk applications.

Also on display will be BenQ's super narrow bezel PH550, designed specifically for building seamless and breathtaking videowalls. The 55-inch display includes BenQ's Multiple Display Administrator application to control and monitor multiple displays remotely with ease, and the optional Color Calibration solution that automatically unifies the color profile of each videowall display for easy setup and installation.

Billions of Colors for Vibrant, True-to-Life Images: BenQ Colorific Projectors

Leading BenQ's Colorific projector portfolio is the high-brightness PU9730. Designed to bring premium brightness to command and control centers, houses of worship, classrooms, and conference room settings, the all-new WUXGA device delivers an incredibly bright 7,000 Colorific lumens compliant to the Rec. 709 color gamut. Installations are extra easy thanks to powered focus, zoom, and lens shifting; lens memory; mechanical shutter capabilities; and the addition of seven optional lenses for more flexibility.

Also new to the high-brightness series is the Colorific 6,000-lumen TH963. Featuring an impressive 11,000:1 contrast ratio and full HD 1080p resolution, the professional large-venue projector includes BenQ's Colorific image quality and optional lens flexibility for simpler setups.

Shown for the first time in North America, BenQ's ultra short throw MW853UST projector for the connected education sector brings enhanced interactivity to projection-based classrooms. Using dual screen capabilities, two MW853UST units can easily enlarge the projection area of any learning space allowing up to four participants to simultaneously collaborate on dual wide screens as large as 190 inches. Featuring auto calibration, the device allows teachers and students to interact using up to four PointWrite pens or via finger-touch technology for simple hands-on collaboration directly on the screen. Easy to set up and install, the MW853UST features a wall mount plate integrated directly onto the projector, 3D PC and Blu-ray readiness, and double 10W speakers, creating a complete multimedia solution that turns classrooms into collaborative and engaging learning spaces.

To augment collaboration within business settings, the multipurpose MH740 projector provides a crisp 11,000:1 contrast ratio, 4,000 Colorific lumens of brightness, and full HD 1080p resolution. For added convenience, the unit is equipped with integrated 10W speakers and the ability to cast 3D content directly from PCs and Blu-ray devices, allowing presenters to enjoy lifelike experiences without sacrificing setup speed. For IT managers, the MH740's LAN control feature simplifies facility-wide maintenance by allowing easy remote monitoring and control directly from workstations. To lower total cost of ownership, the projector features BenQ's SmartEco technology, which automatically adjusts lamp power to deliver up to 3,500 hours of lamp life.

For content everywhere portability, the compact and easy to use Ultra-Lite GP20 projector offers LED projection backed by 700 Colorific lumens, native WXGA resolution, and support for resolutions up to UXGA. With features such as mirroring for devices equipped with Mobile High-definition Link (MHL), the GP20 enables easy notebook PC, cable, console gaming, or smart device connection to transfer small-screen content directly to the projector from any portable device. The GP20 also offers simple wireless streaming from MHL-compatible Roku and Chromecast players, allowing users to enjoy cloud content from popular services such as Netflix, Hulu, Aereo, and more. PC 3D-ready, the GP20 lets users share HD-quality movies, videos, photos, games, and presentations on any wall or video screen, casting up to a 10-foot diagonal image from 10 feet away.