Key Digital Taps Stampede for Distribution in US and Canada

Stampede Presentation Products has been appointed to serve as a strategic U.S. and Canadian distributor of the complete line of Key Digital products, including the company’s iOS-based Compass Control solution.



“We’re very excited to join forces with Key Digital to present their product lines to our network of over 11,000 dealers in North America,” said Stampede President & COO Kevin Kelly. “The addition of the Compass Control system to our portfolio of products will enhance the control solutions our dealers are able to offer their customers.”

According to Bob Templeman, Key Digital’s National Sales manager, “Stampede’s market reach in the United States and Canada, coupled with its expertise in vertical markets, makes them qualified to distribute the Key Digital product line, and to share the Compass Control system with its network of dealers.”

Key Digital offers solutions in eight categories, including Digital Video Processors, Video/Audio Matrix Switchers, Video/Audio Switchers, Video/Audio Distribution Amplifiers, Video/Control/Interface Adapters, HDMI Cables, CAT5/6/7 Baluns, and Control Products – namely the Compass Control system.