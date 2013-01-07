BenQ Adds Interactive Flat Panels for Education and Corporate Applications

BenQ America Corp. has introduced new 42-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch interactive flat panels (IFPs) with 1920x1080p full HD resolution. For education and corporate applications, the new T420, T650, and TL550 combine high dynamic contrast ratios with touch technology and multimedia connectivity to transform ordinary presentations.



Combining the power of touch technology with multimedia connectivity, the T420, T650, and TL550 maximize the learning experience for students, while enhancing meeting efficiency, training effectiveness, collaborative discussions, data visualization, and team building exercises in corporate, government, and military applications such as conference rooms and command and control. In addition, the IFPs are ideal for interactive applications in a wide range of environments, including eBoard information displays for menus, airport flight schedules, and much more.

The CCFL T420 and T650 offer dynamic contrast ratios of 4,000:1 and 9,000:1, while the LED TL550 offers a dynamic contrast ratio of 10,000:1. Key features of all three IFPs include:

Optical Sensing Touch Technology: Provides more accurate control at the four corners of the display. Users can pan, zoom, and scroll through documents and websites with ease.

Optical Dual Touch Technology: Turns the displayed image or spreadsheet into a multitouch screen — when paired with Windows 7 — for versatile presenter/listener interaction and collaboration.

Picture-in-Picture (PIP) Function: Displays two incoming images simultaneously for enhanced productivity.

Anti-Image Retention: Prevents image ghosting caused by displaying fixed images for an extended period of time.

Ambient Light Sensor: Detects the amount of ambient light in its surroundings and automatically adjusts the display setting accordingly.

Reliable and Durable10-bit PID Panel: Delivers optimum visual clarity and color presentation under uniform brightness and low temperature.

Integrated Speaker: Makes every presentation more engaging by taking advantage of videos, music, and sound effects.

“Interactive displays bring new life to the average presentation by greatly enhancing efficiency, productivity, and collaboration,” said Lars Yoder, president at BenQ America Corp. “To provide a superior interactive flat panel for business professionals and educators, we have combined our extensive knowledge of these markets with industry-leading visual display technologies. The result is higher and higher interactivity with high-quality and high-impact presentation displays that take meetings and classroom lessons to the next level.”