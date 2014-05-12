BenQ 4K Digital Signage Offerings

At InfoComm 2014, BenQ is introducing its 4K Ultra HD interactive display, the RP840G. The 84-inch, six-touch point display provides multi-PC touch control via USB, EZCast for simple collaboration via WiFi, and a teaching software bundle for classroom applications.

RP840G interactive display

For interactive classrooms, collaborative boardrooms, and wayfinding solutions, the multitouch technology featured on BenQ's new 70-inch RP700+ interactive flat-panel display provides feedback with accurate positioning to augment interactivity in any digital signage application. As a result, students, presenters, and information-seekers can touch the screen for panning, zooming, and scrolling. The RP700+ features anti-glare glass to reduce screen reflection and eliminate visual interference. The display supports a low blue light mode for further visual protection and includes multiplatform compatibility with software such as Chrome OS, and has additional connectivity features such as a front panel input/output for added flexibility.

Designed for open public spaces, BenQ's public information displays provide innovations for targeted or round-the-clock signage installation. The DL550F full HD 55-inch dual-side display can be used for retail stores, transportation areas, or public venues offering users access to information from both sides of the panel. The dual-sided panels are only one-inch thick and can be hung from a ceiling or placed on a stand. BenQ's new bar displays enable ultra-widescreen signage in either 28-inch (BH280) or 38-inch (BH380) formats for public transit, restaurant menu boards, and more. Featuring 700 nits (28 inch) and 1500 nits (38 inch) of high brightness, 176/176-degree wide viewing angles, in addition to DVI and VGA multiple signal interfaces, the panels can be used in portrait or landscape mode to support kiosk applications.