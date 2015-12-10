Bell Media Introduces Fall Lineup with APG Video Wall

APG Displays constructed a 108-paneled NEC 55” modular LCD video wall for Canadian television network Bell Media to introduce their fall television lineup. The three hour “Upfront” showcase was attended by 1,000 people including celebrities.



The 108-paneled NEC 55” modular LCD videowall for Canadian television network Bell Media to introduce their fall television lineup "This is without a doubt one of the biggest single LCD videowalls ever constructed in North America,” said David Weatherhead, APG Displays President. "A spectacular videowall is a great way for any television network to highlight their upcoming programs at a glamorous event. It’s large, high-definition and easy-to-use.”

APG Displays suggested that they build a videowall with 108 of NEC’s 55” modular LCD panels. "The size of the videowall is unparalleled, and so is NEC’s display quality,” Weatherhead said. "The image is fantastic, especially when built to this scale. Plus, there’s absolutely no pixilation.”

The display also features an ultra-narrow bezel of just 5.7mm and transmits in full HD resolution with direct LED backlighting built into the panels for visual uniformity.

The videowall is also easily movable so that it could be physically maneuvered on stage during the event. The presentation included the opening and closing of the videowall on cue to accommodate the night’s presenters with a dramatic effect. To make this possible, APG Displays installed hydraulics at the top of the wall.

“The wall was hung and supported at the top and hydraulics were mounted,” said Dan Averst, APG Displays General Manager. "This enabled the videowall to move from side-to-side. Presenters could walk right through it. It was remarkable."

APG Displays also worked to construct a smaller replica for the VIP cocktail reception area. The small-scale replica of twelve 46” panels [X464UN) complemented the larger on-stage screen

"The event was an eleven out of ten in terms of success," Ayerst said. "If television networks aren't using videowalls at their 'Upfront' showcases already, they should be. It's the perfect medium to broadcast content in an entertaining way to a large audience."