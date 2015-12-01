Beacons Help NanoLumens Create More Relevant Content

NanoLumens and Gimbal Inc. have partnered to create a new series of digital solutions built on Gimbal’s enterprise-class mobile engagement and location intelligence platform. The platform, which includes geofences and proximity beacon technology, connects enterprises with customers in unique ways.

“This alliance with Gimbal is a major step forward in our development of a complete visual platform that extends far beyond the display,” said Nate Remmes, NanoLumens Vice President of Strategic Alliances. “It represents an important component of a much larger and broader initiative. Incorporating Gimbal’s mobile engagement and location intelligence platform into our visualization platform is going to result in the next generation of truly interactive displays that create dynamic, data-driven, and relevant engagement experiences for advertisers and consumers.”

According to Remmes, the Gimbal partnership will help address two major challenges in the digital signage industry — relevancy and attribution. The partnership is a first step in creating a digital display platform that will help bridge the information gap between the mobile user and the brick and mortar world. It will help the company deliver targeted messaging, in a more immediate and relevant way, to audiences that are standing in a specified area around the display.

“Using beacon technology to trigger content changes is a powerful way to deliver more relevant messaging,” Remmes said. “Our focus is to create fully-enabled displays that can be integrated with content management systems, interactive campaigns or any future developments.”

NanoLumens plans to have the first Gimbal-enabled display solutions in the marketplace early in 2016.

According to Brian Dunphy, Gimbal Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, “NanoLumens and Gimbal share the same vision of the future for the digital display industry focused on Out-of-Home communications. We believe that the future belongs to those companies that can move quickly to incorporate the latest engagement technology into solutions that more completely connect consumers with advertisers. We’re excited to partner with this industry leading company.”

