BCS Global Achieves Polycom Cloud Video Operator Specialization

BCS Global Networks Limited has achieved Polycom’s Cloud Video Operator Specialization.

Polycom’s new specialization was created to help its video partners evolve their business models from hardware to a diversified mix that includes hardware, software, and advanced services.

“The cloud is about building annuity revenue streams for our partners,” said Gary Testa, Polycom’s global vice president of conferencing service providers. “As a Gold Solution Provider of Polycom, BCS Global has the flexibility to decide how it wants to deliver hosted UC or video services to its customers, where as a private, hybrid or public cloud offer.”

Testa claims that according to the International Data Corporation (IDC), the very nature of cloud also makes it easy for solution providers to serve customers in a wider range of geographies than ever before. “Previously, serving customers in a new market meant at the very least collaborating with a local company to support the sales and deployment effort or investing in opening a local office with the hope that everything will work out,” said Testa. “In the cloud economy, solutions can be implemented remotely with limited local touch.”

As a Polycom Gold Solution Provider, BCS Global attempts to provide its customers with the highest quality technical expertise and sales support as well as unified communications solutions to help improve collaboration, boost productivity, and operate high-performing workplaces.

“We are extremely proud of our longstanding relationship with Polycom,” said Dan Tanel, CTO of BCS Global. “With Polycom’s Cloud Video Operator Specialization, we see more market opportunities to offer our customers the right solutions to meet their business needs.”

BCS Global will attend TEAM Polycom 2016 on January 11-14, 2016 in Nashville, Tenn.