AVAD Offers MondoPad Tablet from InFocus

AVAD LLC is now distributing the InFocus MondoPad-a 55-inch touchscreen tablet, designed as an all-in-one conference room collaboration tool for small to medium sized businesses-following a new partnership with InFocus, a digital display technology leader.

Recently introduced to the consumer and custom electronics market, MondoPad is competitively priced to offer a combination of video conferencing, large format interactive workspaces as well as Microsoft Office and related file management for business professionals. Optimized and pre-programmed for many industry standard video meeting tools, communication with any size group anywhere in the world is possible through an internet data connection.

Taking advantage of the latest and most convenient technology for companies with multiple locations or telecommuting employees, MondoPad Connect is a smartphone and tablet application that enables users of any internet-connected iPhone, Android or tablet devices to participate in meetings.

"AVAD is excited to offer this exceptional workspace collaboration solution that succeeds in reaching the heights of what is possible to achieve in business communication," said Jim Annes, vice president and general manager of AVAD. "More than ever, customers are asking for ways to simplify efforts and optimize their methods. MondoPad saves steps and does the work that used to require entire networks and major infrastructure."

MondoPad features include:

· 55-inch LCD screen with full HD 1080p resolution and multi-touch overlay

· Intel i5 PC running Windows 7 Pro and Microsoft Office

· High definition 720p camera with 4 integrated microphones

· Voice-optimized sound bar for improved dialogue clarity

· Intel vPro technology for remote monitoring and management

· Connectivity options: HDMI 1.3 x 2, USB x 6, Ethernet x 2, VGA, S-video, component, composite, RS232