Barnfind BarnOne Multifunctional Signal Transport Platform

The What: Barnfind's flagship solution, BarnOne, allows numerous signals in one frame while consuming little power.



The What Else: BarnOne supports common video and telecommunications formats including SMPTE-2022-6, SDI, HD-SDI, 3G, HDMI, DVI, 4K 60p, SDTI (EVS), black burst, CAM-CCU, AES, MADI, KVM, IP/Ethernet, and STM-1 telco. All BarnOne frames are equipped with a full 32 x 32 crosspoint matrix that can route, switch, and duplicate any optical or coaxial input to any output. They provide reclocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy, and the capability of integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing.