Steve Decker Joins Milestone AV

Milestone AV Technologies announced that veteran executive Steve Decker is joining the organization as president of consumer products.

With more than 25 years of experience, including 20 years as a consumer electronics executive, Decker will lead Milestone’s consumer products business which includes the Sanus brand.

The newly created role includes direct responsibility for Milestone’s consumer-oriented sales, marketing, product development and product management efforts in the United States, along with oversight of consumer product sales worldwide.

Decker was most recently at Kodak in Rochester, NY, where he ran a number of their consumer and commercial business groups. Prior to Kodak, he held significant leadership roles at both Thomson Consumer Electronics and Rockwell International. He is an engineer by background, graduating from the University of Iowa, and also holds an MBA from the University of Indianapolis.

"Steve is a very knowledgeable and engaged leader with an excellent track record of success," said Scott Gill, CEO of Milestone AV Technologies. "We’ve excited to bring him on board in this key role and will look to him to help us expand and enhance our consumer business."

The addition of Decker is part of Milestone’s alignment into separate Commercial and Consumer customer-oriented global product groups. This alignment will allow the organization to focus on the unique customer needs of these two distinct market segments. Previously, Steve Durkee served as president – Chief and Sanus Products for Milestone. He is now the president of commercial products, overseeing the Chief and Da-Lite brands.