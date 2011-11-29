IAVI Forms Partnership with Tripp-Lite

IAVI has announced a new distribution partnership with Tripp-Lite, effective October, 2011.

Established in 1997, IAVI has continually grown over the years while joining with numerous manufactures, like Tripp-Lite. IAVI says that it is their priority to maintain a strong relationship with all professional integrators by continually providing them outstanding service, advanced products, and competitive pricing.

Tripp-Lite is recognized for its power protection equipment and thousands of other products, from network-grade UPS systems to cables for every application. Tripp-Lite’s latest UPS system innovations consists of LCD display digital models, “hot-swap” modular models that offer 100 percent accessibility, and 3-phase models in space-saving cabinets.