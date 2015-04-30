The What: Barco X series is a new range of high-resolution indoor LED video walls.

The What Else: Barco’s high-definition X series benefits from the many advantages the unique Infinipix image processing platform. Infinipix drives all LED tiles at the highest image quality and with the highest color accuracy in and between tiles, allowing for an optimally aligned LED wall. Barco’s LED walls are also designed to be set up quickly and easily, to perform from the first moment, and to have a minimum of maintenance downtime.