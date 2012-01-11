Barco Unveils Large Screen Breakthroughs

by David Keene



The 2nd Annual Moody Gardens Digital Cinema Symposium took place Monday-Tuesday at Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas. Barco, teaming with museum cinema integration company D3D Cinema, was the event’s host, and Barco–as much of the electronics industry played with gadgets at CES in Vegas– unveiled some impressive large-screen milestones in Galveston, during the two-day event. The event also included presentations by Doremi, Qube, and other providers.