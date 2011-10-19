Harman Offers HiQnet, AVB Training

Salt Lake City, UT--Harman's System Development and Integration Group (SDIG) today announced it will be offering a training session for its HiQnet System Architect software and AVB networking.

The training will take place at Harman Signal Processing in Salt Lake City, UT on November 17 – 18. The course will be given by Harman Product Development Specialist Emilian Wojtowycz, an expert in the implementation of System Architect for installed sound applications.

HiQnet is a communications protocol that enables all the compatible devices in the audio signal path, from mixing consoles to loudspeakers, to communicate with each other. System Architect is the software used to set up and configure a Harman HiQnet and AVB system.

Among the topics to be covered are the following:

* Design workflow

* Overview of Ethernet AVB technology

* Advanced design workflow

* AVB networking

* Day-to-day operation

“Our latest version of System Architect, version 3, is ideally suited to handle the unique challenges of sound system design and reduce the complexities of networked audio routing,” said Adam Holladay, market manager, Harman Professional System Development and Integration Group (SDIG). “This training course will provide attendees with invaluable, practical, time-saving knowledge to help acquaint them with the capabilities of HiQnet System Architect and AVB.”

For more details on session times and dates, can visit harmanpro.com. Attendees can register for the course by contacting Staci Bash at 801-568-7555 or staci.bash@harman.com.