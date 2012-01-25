Meyer Expands Low-Voltage Product Line

Meyer Sound’s line of self-powered, low-voltage audio solutions has grown with the addition of three new 48-volt, DC-powered loudspeakers that offer the same performance as their AC-powered counterparts.

Meyer's expanded low-voltage group of speakers.



These systems open the way to a broadened range of low-voltage installations that demand audio clarity, higher SPL, and powerful bass impact.

UPM-1XP 48 V DC ultracompact wide-coverage loudspeaker is the low-voltage version of the UPM-1P ultracompact three-way loudspeaker. The UPM-1XP is capable of 123 dB peak SPL over an operating frequency range of 75 Hz to 20 kHz.

UPJunior-XP 48 V DC ultracompact VariO loudspeaker combines the advantages of the low-voltage, self-powered concept with the versatility of the VariO constant directivity horn. Within minutes, the 80 x 50-degree pattern can be changed from horizontal to vertical orientation. Power output is 126 dB peak over a 70 Hz to 20 kHz operating range.

UMS-1XP 48 V DC ultracompact subwoofer extends low-voltage system response to an operating frequency range of 25 Hz – 160 Hz and a peak SPL of 127 dB at 1 meter. Visceral impact is provided by dual 10-inch cone drivers.

“Our low-voltage systems are the answer to installations where AC cannot be run to loudspeaker positions yet the low-distortion audio quality and power in Meyer Sound self-powered products are essential,” said Luke Jenks, Meyer Sound’s product manager for loudspeaker products. “These new products can provide a level of sonic bandwidth and speech intelligibility to raise the bar for discreet, easy-to-install systems for environments that include museums, restaurants, bars, and convention centers.”

Meyer Sound self-powered low-voltage systems incorporate on-board amplifiers and signal processing. Unlike their AC-powered cousins, the UPM-1XP, UPJunior-XP, and UMS-1XP draw DC power from a remote rack-mount power supply. The loudspeakers receive 48-volt DC power and balanced audio via a five-pin connector. These systems can be installed using Class 2 wiring without using conduit, resulting in reduced installation time and cost. Amplifier circuits are specifically designed to store power for peak demands, allowing the flexibility of lengthy cable runs while still preserving the advantages of self-powered systems. RMS remote monitoring system is available for comprehensive monitoring of all critical loudspeaker and amplifier parameters as well as individual loudspeaker muting.

In addition to the newly announced systems, which will begin shipping in April 2012, Meyer Sound’s low-voltage, DC-powered product line also includes the UP-4XP ultracompact loudspeaker, MM-4XP miniature self-powered loudspeaker, MM-4XPD directional miniature loudspeaker, and the MM-10 miniature subwoofer. All of these products can be ordered with custom colors.

A video interview discussing the speakers can be seen on YouTube.