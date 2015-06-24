Baanto Modular Multi-Touch Video Wall Solution

The What: Baanto announced its new Modular Multi-Touch video wall system during InfoComm 2015. Using patented ShadowSense technology, the Modular Touch System allows frames of any size to be assembled, providing high performance multi-touch capabilities to video walls composed of common 46-inch and 55-inch thin bezel displays, and LED panels.

The What Else: The Modular Touch System is field-installable, requiring minimal tools. The touch frame is separate from the glass so each piece can be removed and replaced without affecting the rest of the system. What’s more, with native support for all major operating systems, it really is as simple as plug and play.