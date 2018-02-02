Avnu Offers Extensive AVB/TSN Education at ISE 2018

As part of an ongoing effort to educate the pro AV industry, the Avnu Alliance, the industry consortium driving open, standards-based deterministic networking, will offer their popular AVIXA Master Class at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2018. Included in the AVIXA AV/IT track, the 90-minute, manufacturer-independent education training, entitled ‘The Evolution of Ethernet and IP for Audio, Video and Beyond,’ offers AV and IT managers, integrators and specifiers a thorough look at common challenges faced during A/V networking management, and corresponding solutions for the distribution of time sensitive audio, video and control signals over an Ethernet network with Audio Video Bridging/Time Sensitive Networking (AVB/TSN).

The Master Class is part of an education initiative, more than two years in the making from the Avnu Alliance’s Pro AV market segment to offer best practices and practical, applied examples of challenges network professionals encounter. The course details how solutions like AVB/TSN can be implemented to offer greater reliability, interoperability, synchronized data and more. The course offers attendees both primary networking fundamentals as well as valuable design considerations to be used when specifying, designing and laying out a network for audio video, including converged networks, including IT and AV specific considerations. The course has been offered at both ISE and InfoComm over the last two years, with an increasing demand in interest – the most recent offering of the course at InfoComm 2017 saw a final registration number of over 150 attendees.

“During the time we have offered these classes, we have received very positive feedback. As a result of the feedback, positive survey results and increased attendance we have seen for the Avnu Alliance Master Class, we know we’re serving an important need in the Pro AV education space for more knowledge sharing and training on AV networks,” said Gary Stuebing, Avnu Alliance President. “Our combination of member expertise spanning decades of engineering work in networked audio and video, combined with compelling content has made our Master Class a must-attend training at the AVIXA events. Just as the networks continue to evolve, so too do our trainings. We look forward to the next at InfoComm in June.”

Avnu Alliance members will also participate in the AudioForum, presented by Connessioni, ahead of the show on February 5th starting at 9:30 a.m. with presentations throughout the day, followed by an open table discussion with the speakers and concluded with a cocktail hour at 4:30 p.m. Henning Kaltheuner, Avnu Alliance Pro AV segment member, Head of Market Intelligence and Strategic Business Development at d&b audiotechnik GmbH, will present “AV Networking – One size fits all prospects?”, a look at common network solutions and their compliance across different AV market applications. Henning and other Avnu Pro AV segment members will be on hand during the open table discussion to answer questions about networking solutions like AVB/TSN and offer more information on Avnu Alliance and the work being done to support the progression of the standard.

The Master Class offers attendees 1.5 CTS (Certified Technology Specialist) RUS, making it both an informative and valuable session for those seeking certification. The course takes place on February 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Room D203, and is included as part of both the AVIXA and Super Pass training bundles. Presenters include Avnu members and industry experts Ben Wilmot from Biamp Systems, Richard Bugg from Meyer Sound and Genio Kronauer from L’Acoustics.

Avnu members from the education initiative weigh in on their participation and support for the course, below.

Genio Kronauer, L-Acoustics

“AVB is an important step forward for the industry and it’s amazing to see equipment from many different independent platforms working together smoothly on an open standard, without needing to call upon an off-the-shelf single-source implementation. It’s great to be working with the other leading audio manufacturers on a collaborative effort to establish this MasterClass and I look forward to helping my industry colleagues benefit from it.”

Richard Bugg, Meyer Sound

“For almost two decades Meyer Sound has been moving high fidelity audio over Ethernet. AVB/TSN is our choice for implementing a high-quality media network. Avnu certification promotes compliance with the IEEE standards that make up AVB/TSN, ensuring interoperability between devices. I look forward to continuing to work with the Alliance to help educate and inform the pro AV industry about the benefits of implementing AVB/TSN for interoperability between devices.”

Avnu Alliance members can be found throughout the ISE show floor demonstrating AVB/TSN and Avnu-certified products in multiple locations. Members will present their next session of the Avnu Master Class at InfoComm on June 6, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.