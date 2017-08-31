Avidex Adds Sales Director for NorCal

AV systems integrator Avidex has appointed Steve Alexander to lead its sales organization for Northern California. Avidex provides audiovisual solutions and services to Fortune 500 corporations, including many of the Fortune Top 50 technology companies located in Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area.

With the addition of Alexander to its leadership team, Avidex aims to strengthen its market position and assemble a client sales organization that will drive new client acquisition and revenue growth. In addition to leading sales, Alexander will spearhead the introduction of Avidex’s technical engineering and delivery capabilities to new potential clients and position the company for future growth.

Alexander joins Avidex following 11 years in leadership roles at Crestron, most recently as executive director of the Northwest sales territory. His guidance helped launch Crestron Digital Media, among other products. Alexander and members of his team were recognized companywide as top performers and helped shape collaboration and presentation environments with many companies. Previously, Alexander was national sales manager for Monster Cable, and he also served as vice president of AMX, a manufacturer of video switching and control devices.

“I have been privileged to work with some of the most innovative companies in the world on the specification, sale, installation, and support of cutting-edge presentation, communication, and collaboration technologies,” Alexander said. “I look forward to leveraging this experience in leading an outstanding sales team while supporting Avidex’s clients throughout Northern California.”

Avidex president Shedan Maghzi said Alexander has demonstrated a proven ability to lead teams, drive company growth, and provide innovative solutions with exceptional customer experiences. “We are excited to have someone of Steve’s caliber join our team. He brings extensive experience and relationships from across the AV industry to lead our sales team for Northern California, which continues to deliver new and advanced services to our clients.”