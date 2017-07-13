AVI Systems Appoints Dave Hatz Application Development Lead

AVI Systems has appointed Dave Hatz as application development lead. He will be responsible for the development of AVI Insight and expanding the capabilities and reach of the product.

AVI Insight is a technology management platform that monitors, analyzes, and tracks the usage of technology. One of the main purposes of the software is to help clients gain a deeper understanding of how their technology is being used by analyzing reports based on data collected from a virtual or physical monitoring system.

“AVI Insight is positioned to redefine the level of service we offer our customers,” Hatz said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead the team that delivers upon such an amazing vision.”

Hatz has been with AVI Systems for six years, working as a senior programmer and design engineer with the Central Engineering team. Prior to joining AVI, Hatz worked as a software integration manager for 10 years.