X2O Media Names Sean Shaughnessy Executive VP of Global Sales

X2O Media has announced the appointment of Sean Shaughnessy as the company's new Executive Vice President of Global Sales. In his new role, Shaughnessy is responsible for managing all aspects of the company's sales efforts, including working closely with X2O's channel partners and customers worldwide.

Shaughnessy comes to X2O from Arrow S3, where for the last seven years he served in a variety of senior leadership positions — including Senior Vice President of Sales — and was responsible for revenue targets ranging from $75 million to $200 million. Previously, he has held the positions of Vice President of Eastern Regional Sales at Standard Register and Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Williams Communications.

"This is a great time to be joining X2O Media," said Shaughnessy. "The company has experienced significant growth and has introduced a number of innovative solutions that keep it at the forefront of the visual communications and enterprise TV markets. I look forward to leading our sales efforts as the company continues to move forward."

"We are very excited to welcome Sean to the X2O Media team," said X2O Media President and CEO David Wilkins. "He has a wealth of experience in executive sales roles with large companies, and we are confident that his leadership skills will play a significant role in X2O's continued growth."