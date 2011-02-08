Installation Showcase: February 2011

PROJECT/LOCATION





The Showroom

Scottsdale, AZ

Consultant and/or Installer

Pro Production Services

Challenge

The wedge-shaped Showroom at Talking Stick Resort and Casino is 90 feet deep with a 40-foot ceiling, but the ceiling, unlike the walls, has no acoustic treatment. A new system had to get ample vertical pattern control for the lower frequencies.

Equipment Highlights

Eight EV XLCi127DVXs per side. Four XLCi215 dual 15-inch subwoofer line array elements flown above the main arrays; four QRx 218S compact dual 18-inch subwoofers installed under the stage. Four Xi-1082 loudspeakers for front-fill. Six ZX1i composite 8-inch two-way loudspeakers cover the under-balcony area.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Li Ka Shing Center

Palo Alto, CA

Consultant and/or Installer

SHEN, MILSOM AND WILKE

Challenge

The new Stanford University School of Medicine’s Li Ka Shing Center for Learning and Knowledge required a fiber optic distribution system to route the audio and video of every recorded lecture or demonstration in the building to students and instructors.

Equipment Highlights

MultiDyne’s DVI-ONE and HD-1500 fiber optic transport links, along with EO S-4000 fiber optic switcher.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Beacon Theatre

New York, NY

Consultant and/or Installer

CLAIR BROTHERS AUDIO SYSTEMS

Challenge

As part of a $16 million full renovation, install the first in-house PA system ever in the esteemed venue.

Equipment Highlights

16 JBL VERTE C VT4888DP-DA powered midsize line array elements in left-right arrays of eight per side, with three VT4880A fullsize arrayable subwoofers per side. Two VT4888 line array elements and two VT4882 arrayable subwoofers provide top balcony fill; four VT4487ADP-DAs provide down fill.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Doyle Field

Leominster, MA

Consultant and/or Installer

WAVELENGTHS PRO AUDIO

Challenge

Makeover new bleachers and concession stands, two rebuilt press boxes, new scoreboard, and a sound system while achieving adequate coverage without upsetting nearby residential neighbors.

Equipment Highlights

Eight Community R1s are mounted in pairs on light poles surrounding the field. Four QSC ISA-Series amplifiers power the system, with system drive and processing handled by a QSC DSP-3. Input is via an Audio-Technica SmartMixer.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Tri-City Baptist Church

Conover, NC

Consultant and/or Installer

WILSON TEAM MEDIA

Challenge

After an unexpected audio console crash, the church needed to overhaul the sound system from rewiring to retuning of the room.

Equipment Highlights

A new DiGiCo SD8 console integrates with existing EV XLC series line arrays and Shure Incorporated microphones.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Tiffany Theater At The Tropicana

Las Vegas, NV

Consultant and/or Installer

A.D.D. PRODUCTIONS

Challenge

Create a sound system that would facilitate changes easily in a room that is not symmetrical, and thus has problems with consistent coverage.

Equipment Highlights

14 D.A.S. Audio Aero-12A line array modules, placed seven elements per side; four D.A.S. Audio Aero-8A loudspeaker elements serve as front fill; low frequency support is supplied by a combination of four D.A.S. Audio LX-218A and two LX-215A high-performance subwoofers.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Overpeck County Park

Ridgefield Park, NJ

Consultant and/or Installer

Boulevard Pro

Challenge

Design an audio system for the new amphitheater in a space that what was once a landfill, but is now a beautiful park.

Equipment Highlights

Eight NE XO GEO S12 boxes, NX4x4 amplifiers, NE XO NX4x4 amps, and two NE XO RS15 subs. A Yamaha LS9-16 digital mixer, Yamaha Club Series stage monitors, Yamaha MY8-AD-96, ML8 mic pre amp, and Shure microphones complete the design.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Hartselle Church Of Christ

Hartselle, AL

Consultant and/or Installer

MESSENGER MEDIA SYSTEMS

Challenge

The building’s beautiful, inspirational architecture features high ceilings and ornate brickwork—creating an acoustic signature that posed problems for intelligibility.

Equipment Highlights

Two Renkus-Heinz Iconyx IC16/8-R loudspeakers are installed into custom soffits on either side of the proscenium. Two CFX81 loudspeakers, mounted behind a small façade, provide side fill, and two Sygma-Series SGX41 boxes are installed at the rear wall.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Hale Centre Theatre

Salt Lake City, UT

Consultant and/or Installer

POLL SOUND

Challenge

The octagonal theater is state-of-the-art in most respects—including its unique circular moving stage and sophisticated Spiralift system—but the sound reinforcement system was in need of an update.

Equipment Highlights

Eight L-Acoustics 12XT coaxial loudspeakers are flown in a ring above the stage, down-firing onto the lower portion of the seating. A larger concentric ring supports 12 8XT coaxials for upper seating coverage. Enclosures are powered and processed by five LA4 amplified controllers.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Gansevoort Miami Beach

Miami Beach, FL

Consultant and/or Installer

SYSTEMS DESIGN AND INTEGRATIONS

Challenge

Seamlessly deliver multiple customized music playlists to different zones in the hotel in full fidelity, with control over content and volume available from PCs at a host of locations throughout the hotel, while remaining fully code-compliant.

Equipment Highlights

Four equipment racks, with five Symetrix SymNet Express 8x8 Cobra DSPs and one Express 12x4 Cobra DSP between them. Crestron touchpanels provide redundant control. SymNet ARC push-button wall panels allow users to select program material and adjust volume within specific zones.