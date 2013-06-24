Arkadin and Vidyo Appoint CTN to Provide Web-Based Video Conferencing

- Arkadin and Vidyo, Inc. announced that the California Telehealth Network (CTN), a telehealth partnership organization, will be offering its members access to a new web-based video conferencing solution based on Vidyo’s platform.
- The service is called CTN Connect powered by Arkadin/Vidyo, and will enable healthcare providers to virtually connect with other healthcare providers or patients using a standard wired or wireless Internet connection. The launch of CTN Connect supports CTN’s mission of increasing access to healthcare through advanced information technology, with an emphasis on rural and medically underserved areas of California.
- CTN Connect is a scalable, easy to use, web-based video conferencing service ideally suited for telehealth. High definition [HD] video and imaging quality enables the user to engage in video conferencing collaborations for reliable and secure interactions between healthcare professionals, or between patients and providers meeting remotely. CTN Connect can be used for routine patient visits or for more intensive consultations involving medical diagnosis and treatments. The platform is interoperable with most legacy video conferencing platforms and provides encryption to enable sharing of patient information or images.
- Beyond the clinical applications, CTN Connect enables users to conduct virtual staff meetings or participate in distance education or training sessions. Mobile applications for smartphones and tablets provide additional support for healthcare providers who prefer not to use or do not have access to traditional video conferencing equipment. CTN Connect enables users to securely connect to up to nine video endpoints simultaneously from any computer desktop or legacy end-point.
- CTN is providing one free CTN Connect license as a value-added benefit to each participating CTN member site. CTN Connect also provides an online directory of participating CTN sites that can be accessed for video conferencing with the click of a button. Additional licenses and customized directories can be purchased for a small fee.
- CTN president and CEO Eric Brown commented, “In our continuing efforts to expand access to healthcare in California, CTN Connect opens up each CTN member’s access to California’s telehealth community from any broadband connection, wired or wireless.”
- “CTN’s choice of the Arkadin/Vidyo telehealth solution underscores the value of Internet-based video conferencing for enhancing telehealth initiatives,” said Mark Alexander, president of Arkadin North America. “We’re honored to be a part of CTN’s mission, especially considering their rigorous selection process. As CTN’s members see the value of our affordable, highly scalable solution, we’re confident the technology will be widely adopted.”
- “Significant improvements to visual communication technologies for use in telemedicine applications have been made in recent years, however, many practitioners and patients are still not able to receive the benefit of these advancements in healthcare due to limited access to dedicated networks and expensive equipment,” said Dr. Amnon Gavish, Vidyo’s senior vice president of Vertical Solutions. “Vidyo’s technology offers a consistent, secure, high quality connection over the Internet without requiring specialized/proprietary end-points. This is why more and more providers such as CTN are using the Vidyo solution to offer members access to state-of-the-art telemedicine. Arkadin makes the decision easier by providing a turnkey, on-demand solution backed by their award-winning service and support.”
- Current participating CTN sites interested in receiving a free CTN Connect license and healthcare providers interested in CTN participation should visit the CTN web site (www.caltelehealth.org) or contact the CTN office directly (855) 385-5082 for more information.