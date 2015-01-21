AVI-SPL Expands into the United Kingdom

AVI-SPL has expanded its UK operations with the addition of a new office in Aberdeen, Scotland, and the doubling of its office space in Farnborough, England.

In January 2013, AVI-SPL opened its first UK office in Farnborough with fifteen employees, and today the team has grown to more than eighty. The office has more than doubled in revenue year over year, achieving the highest growth for an AVI-SPL office from 2013 to 2014. AVI-SPL’s UK team has focused on delivering integration, VNOC services and strategic onsite services for finance, pharmaceutical and legal clients. AVI-SPL will double its office size at its Farnborough location in order to accommodate the team’s continued growth.

AVI-SPL’s move into Aberdeen, Scotland, will help drive its strategy to capture business within the area’s large oil and gas market, with the goal of duplicating the success experienced in Houston and Calgary. The Aberdeen operations will offer complete video communications solutions from design and integration to ongoing support. This includes solutions from video collaboration and conferencing support, to digital media, advanced 3D visualization, advanced audio engineering, and command and control centers.

The new Aberdeen office will be led by Business Development Manager Darren Lindsay, a new addition to the AVI-SPL team. Lindsay has worked in visual communication sales for his entire professional career, starting out at Viju Group (previously CityIS).

“We’re very excited about growing our team and opening an office in Scotland where there’s a lot of opportunity for us,” said James Shanks, Managing Director, AVI-SPL EMEA. “Darren is the perfect person to lead our business there. He has extensive experience in collaborative technology and understands the local market very well.”

“The UK team has achieved so much success in its first two years from building incredibly strong partnerships with our manufacturers to becoming one of our top performing offices. These accomplishments have allowed us to grow the team and expand into Scotland,” said AVI-SPL CEO John Zettel. “Now with our increased presence in the UK, we’re looking forward to providing a stronger level of service for our EMEA clients.”