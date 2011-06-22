Outline Expands International Operations

Orlando, FL--Outline has announced significant expansions to its corporate operations for 2011. The company has named Tom Bensen as senior vice president and managing director for its U.S. subsidiary, Outline North America, LLC, and has hired Chris Hinds as European sales manager.

Tom Bensen.

“We are very pleased to have found two exceptional people to move our company forward both in Europe and the U.S.,” said Giorgio Biffi, Outline's CEO. “Tom Bensen has always represented manufacturers that are on the cutting edge of technology. Tom brings with him support for expanded sales of Outline products, very strong relationships, and a fully developed rep network covering the entire United States. Chris Hinds is a very natural fit for us as well and his wide experience and many contacts throughout Europe are a valuable contribution to our company. We are pleased to have Tom with us these past two and a half years, and to deepen our relationship as we fully vest him into our company; and we welcome Chris to the Outline family!”

“I am very pleased to have the opportunity to form this partnership with Outline,” Bensen said. “The U.S. company has grown significantly in these past two years, with 2011 already surpassing our expectations. We believe the market acceptance of the GTO line array speaker system will greatly increase as engineers, event producers and attending audiences are treated to the exceptional sonic experience delivered by these excellent speakers. I am looking forward to having a banner year with Outline as products like GTO and iMode are so good, they sell themselves.”

Chris Hinds.

Tom Bensen has worked in the pro audio industry for the past 35 years. In addition to his role with Outline, Bensen is president of RF Pro, a company that provides management/consulting services, support, market access, and representation for pro audio manufacturers. He has been identifying emerging technologies and bringing them to the forefront of the industry for the past 15 years.

“This is a really exciting opportunity to work with a company that is genuinely innovative, very progressive and with a clear vision of the future,” Hinds said. “I’ve been aware of Outline for years, particularly because of its relationship with Britannia Row, but when I visited the company, I was just astounded. Outline’s R&D and manufacturing technology, knowledge, experience and, most of all, products are just so impressive. I’m very proud to be a part of the team.”