AVI-SPL Announces New Senior Vice Presidents of Operations

AVI-SPL has appointed Ken Peterson and Lance Bowers as senior vice presidents of operations for its newly regionalized East and West territories in the U.S.

The new appointees carry a combined 35 years of experience in the services industry with a customer-focused background. Peterson, who will spearhead the East, and Bowers, overseeing the West, offer proven records in developing effective procedures to enhance customer experience. In their new roles, the two will be tasked with energizing key customer-based ingenuities, including internal and external feedback and knowledge building. Further responsibilities involve scaling the services infrastructure, as well as developing new service functions and revenue opportunities.



“Both men have an established skillset for developing efficient procedures that boost customer and employee confidence,” said Jeff Davis, chief operating officer at AVI-SPL. “We are continuously looking for ways to advance customer experience, and adding the talent of these two will be highly beneficial to us in that aspect.”



Together, Peterson and Bowers join Mark Linton, who will focus on the full scope of AVI-SPL’s strategic initiatives, while directly leading the new Central region.



“The lure of AVI-SPL is not just its history or current status as industry leader, but the progressive attitude and inventiveness the company exhibits,” said Ken Peterson, who previously worked at Red Hawk Fire & Security. “AVI-SPL understands that to stay on top, you need to stay ahead.”



Bowers, formerly of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, added, “Your customers want to know that just because a project is complete, [that doesn't mean] your work is done. Keeping them up to date and on the cutting edge is just as important as the initial implementation, and AVI-SPL goes above and beyond in that aspect. We are excited to be joining such a respected, forward-thinking environment.”