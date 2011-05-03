Stampede Thunders Into San Francisco

David Keene– More and more companies these days are doing some version of a “roadshow”– taking their products and/or services out on the road, and not necessarily waiting for big trade shows to show and tell their story. As great as the big trade shows are– and they are, especially for reaching the most prestigious big-name integrators and design consultants– a small regional event can bring a different kind of attendee, ones that may or may not attend the big trade shows. In fact these roadshows are so common now that hardly a week goes by that there’s not one somewhere.

But a few companies go beyond the call of duty, either in reach, or in the depth of the information presented. Stampede, who is taking their “Big Book of AV” Tour around the U.S. (and a couple stops in Canada) this year, has a pretty ambitious agenda: visiting fourteen cities in the U.S. They’re a little less than half way through the tour. This week, on May 5th, the Stampede Big Book of AV Tour is stopping in San Francisco. The session line-up is below. Note, an interesting addition to this stop, is Bill Coggshall, of Pacific Media Associates, speaking on the “current trends in the projector market and his future outlook.” Bill, know to InfoComm, CEDIA, attendees by his big cowboy hat if nothing else, is one of the projector industry’s top analysts. He’s the keeper of numbers and cruncher of sales trends in projection. It’s nice to see an addition of this kind of analyst, to augment the product demos.

Below are the details on the Stampede Big Book of AV Tour event in San Francisco this Thursday. May 5th. (Future stops this year: New Orleans; Washington, DC, Atlanta; Chicago; Houston; Phoenix ; Montreal; and Toronto

Registration:

http://www.bigbookofavtour.com/

Stampede is bringing its Big Book of AV Tour to the Nob Hill Masonic Center in San Francisco, CA, on May 5.

This year’s Big Book of AV Tour is a 14-city tour in which Stampede brings industry experts, training, and manufacturers directly to its dealers.

Highlights of the San Francisco show this Thursday include:

* Dr. William Coggshall speaking on the current trends in the projector market and his future outlook.

* Dr. S. Ann Earon speaking on seven steps for successful video conferencing and communication essentials for successful video conferencing.

• rAVe Social Media for the ProAV installer, system contractor and AV-related direct marketers.

• Sony Video Conferencing — An exclusive opportunity for attendees to learn about Stampede’s new Sony video conferencing line.

• LG Supersign — Digital signage by LG.

• Accessorize Me! — With a focus on high-margin accessories, dealers will learn about merchandising opportunities for bundles, deals, refurbished products, mounts and more.

“If you are an integrator, installer, architect, or in any way involved in the ProAV industry in the Bay area this event should be a must-attend for you,” said Kevin Kelly, Stampede president and COO. “There are so many great opportunities at this year’s shows. From learning about our new Sony video conferencing division to social media, you can’t beat our show for packing in valuable information and bringing it straight to dealers.”

Each attendee will be eligible for hourly prize drawings and will receive a Tour Welcome Kit that will include a $50 American Express gift card. Registered attendees will also receive 25 copies of the Big Book of AV customized with their logo.