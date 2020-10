In the three years since Avenview Corp was an exhibitor at InfoComm, many things have changed behind the scenes for the Kenmore, NY-based company. This year, Avenview is showing its new branding and new products in booth N3047, including the HDM-C6VWIP-SET, which is a video extender over IP with ControlPro software. Avenview will feature how this device will allow users to create and control any video wall or video matrix.