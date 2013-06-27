AVAD Introduces Flypaper Digital Signage Content Creation Platform

- AVAD, provider of custom electronics, has introduced that it now offers its customers access to Flypaper, a platform offering Flash and motion graphics creation software for digital signage that simplifies the design and implementation process for content on high definition commercial displays.
- Flypaper Studio, creators of Flash-based digital signage content creation platform, designs software packages to enable programmers and non-programmers alike to create and share their visions interchangeably across a wide range of screen resolutions and systems. Flypaper has become well known for features and templates that integrate cutting edge options such as multi-touch capabilities, interactivity, and wayfinding support that can offer behaviorally and demographically targeted content.
- "Flypaper makes beautiful and dynamic digital signage achievable for all businesses,” said vice president and general manager, AVAD, Jim Annes. “The most exciting new digital display hardware can be wasted without compelling content and traditional images or text can miss the mark without the attention-grabbing edge of interactive motion. Flypaper allows everyone to make a big impact by taking content and making it stand out vividly."
- Flypaper recently released version 3.9 of their software, which adds QR code technology, Flybrary list-scrolling capabilities, and other enhancements. The company continues to invest in updates and options that allow users to easily create professional-quality digital signage content quickly. Flypaper Express, a lighter version of the software, functions as a plug-in to the PowerPoint presentation design tool to enable anyone to develop digital signage content without requiring complex programming skills and extensive training.
- Flypaper digital signage content creation software is now available through AVAD.