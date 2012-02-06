New John Ryan Monitoring Application For Banks

Retail marketing agency John Ryan has announced the launch of a digital signage monitoring application, designed specifically for banks. The solution ensures optimal digital signage uptime through continuous system monitoring, rapid identification of network issues and automatic fault resolution. While the system was designed primarily to deal with screen issues, it can also monitor and automatically fix other system components, such as onsite player PCs.

The new, patent-pending Monitoring Service is engineered specifically for large-scale networks. Most screen monitoring systems use a sequential polling approach, in which each component reports its status one at a time. This means that large networks may take a full day to poll, leading to poor assurance of network health. John Ryan's service can simultaneously poll the status of components across the network, providing banks with a constantly updated picture of network health while facilitating the identification and resolution of problems as soon as they arise.

The system operates locally, only centrally reporting faults that cannot be immediately corrected. This is in contrast to systems that provide full status reports on each on-site component, necessitating a laborious review of results to identify those components which are reporting faults.

"Digital signage is rapidly becoming a critical bank-marketing tool. For this reason, ability to ensure system uptime is becoming increasingly important," said Gary Madgwick, chief technology officer for John Ryan. "Recent client feedback and proposals from banks motivated us to create a monitoring service that can proactively manage large-scale, secure networks."

The benefits of digital signage, such as speed of message to market and the ability to target locally relevant messages to customers, are often lost when components across the network are not properly monitored and maintained. Banks must ensure that their networks are in a position to deliver messages reliably and on demand.

"This new system may help bank marketers manage perhaps their greatest hurdle to digital signage network assurance - the uncertainty that marketing messages are being delivered reliably," explained Madgwick. "Banks that use the technology can be confident that digital signage is effectively communicating information to customers inside their branch."