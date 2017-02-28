AVAD Adds Planar to Lineup

AVAD has added Planar to its product lineup. Planar provides dealers with customizable video walls and digital display solutions.

Planar, a Leyard company, is known for its LCD video walls, fine-pitch LED video walls, multi-touch, large-format 4K LCD displays, and transparent OLED displays. With more than three decades of experience in manufacturing and engineering display technologies and processing, Planar has a strong focus on how its customers use displays and the environments they utilize them in.

“We’re very excited to announce a strategic partnership with AVAD,” said Nick Begleries, director of channel sales, North America for Planar Systems. “Our partnership will help us deliver our best-in-class digital signage solutions to a targeted set of VARs and integrators. AVAD's strong relationships with a unique set of AV resellers and a comprehensive understanding of these partners’ diverse needs will increase exposure to Planar’s unique digital signage solutions and access to the growing list of applications that require them.”

“We are thrilled to announce this important partnership with Planar,” said Timo Hildebrandt, senior vendor business manager. “The opportunity to provide our dealers with class-leading digital display solutions further enhances their ability to address the growing needs of their diverse clients. We believe our dealers will find great value in the many quality solutions that Planar has to offer. As we continue to retool our assortments, we are continuously investing in our dealers by providing them with access to best-in-class solutions and support them with expert-level customer service, training, and more.”