AV Technology Celebrates InfoComm 2014 'Best in Show' Awards

AV Technology magazine, published by NewBay Media, announced its Best of Show Award winners at InfoComm 2014.

NewBay Media’s Best of Show Awards are judged by a panel of AV/IT technology managers, AV systems integrators, and industry experts from submitted nominations. Criteria include ease of installation, ease of maintenance, anticipated reliable performance, richness of the feature set, relevance in the marketplace, value proposition/ROI, network friendliness, and versatility.

"With thousands of new product introductions at InfoComm 2014, more than 37,000 attendees, 218 new exhibitors, nearly 200 award nominations, our 'Best in Show' Awards help spotlight best-in-class innovations," said Margot Douaihy, editor, AV Technology & EDUwire. "We congratulate the winners and their commitment to the needs of tech managers and end-users."

The 2014 winners are (in alphabetical order):

AMX Enzo Content Sharing Platform

Arthur Holm Dynamic 3 Talk

Audio-Technica ATND971 Network Microphone with Direct Dante Barco F50 Panorama Projector

BenQ MW853UST Ultra Short Throw Projector

Biamp Systems TesiraFORTÉ

Black Box MediaCento IPX Controller

Blackmagic Design Blackmagic Studio Camera

Casio America LampFree Ultra Short Throw XJ-UT310WN Crestron DM (DigitalMedia)

Dataton AB Dataton WATCHNET

Draper Profile



Epson America Epson BrightLink Pro 1430Wi

FreeAXEZ 40 low profile wire management system

FSR HuddleVU Dugout

Gefen HD KVM over IP

Green Hippo Par4Keet

IHSE Varicage 2100

Innovative Office Products Bild

Kramer Electronics VIA Collage

Legrand InteGreat Series

Listen Technologies ISDN RF receiver

Media Vision / TAIDEN HCS-8338 Series

Mersive Solstice

MultiTouch Ltd. MultiTaction iWall

NEC OPS-DRD

Prysm Cascade Collaboration Solutions



QSC Q-Sys Enterprise Cores with Q-Sys Designer V4.0

RGB Spectrum Galileo

SiliconCore Technology Magnolia 1.5mm LED

Vaddio AV Bridge Matrix PRO

Vercoop STICK.TV Platform



Video Furniture International Electric Lift Collaboration and Video Table

Westinghouse Digital 84-inchInteractive WhiteBoard

VDO360 The Compass



Sony VPL-FHZ700L 3LCD laser light source projector

WOW Vision Collab8

Winners will be featured in our special post-show eBook. See the official rules. For more information, contact NewBay's creative director, Anthony Savona.