AV Technology Celebrates InfoComm 2014 'Best in Show' Awards

AV Technology magazine, published by NewBay Media, announced its Best of Show Award winners at InfoComm 2014.
NewBay Media’s Best of Show Awards are judged by a panel of AV/IT technology managers, AV systems integrators, and industry experts from submitted nominations. Criteria include ease of installation, ease of maintenance, anticipated reliable performance, richness of the feature set, relevance in the marketplace, value proposition/ROI, network friendliness, and versatility.
"With thousands of new product introductions at InfoComm 2014, more than 37,000 attendees, 218 new exhibitors, nearly 200 award nominations, our 'Best in Show' Awards help spotlight best-in-class innovations," said Margot Douaihy, editor, AV Technology & EDUwire. "We congratulate the winners and their commitment to the needs of tech managers and end-users."
The 2014 winners are (in alphabetical order):
AMX Enzo Content Sharing Platform
Arthur Holm Dynamic 3 Talk
Audio-Technica ATND971 Network Microphone with Direct Dante Barco F50 Panorama Projector
BenQ MW853UST Ultra Short Throw Projector
Biamp Systems TesiraFORTÉ
Black Box MediaCento IPX Controller
Blackmagic Design Blackmagic Studio Camera
Casio America LampFree Ultra Short Throw XJ-UT310WN Crestron DM (DigitalMedia)
Dataton AB Dataton WATCHNET
Draper Profile
Epson America Epson BrightLink Pro 1430Wi
FreeAXEZ 40 low profile wire management system
FSR HuddleVU Dugout
Gefen HD KVM over IP
Green Hippo Par4Keet
IHSE Varicage 2100
Innovative Office Products Bild
Kramer Electronics VIA Collage
Legrand InteGreat Series
Listen Technologies ISDN RF receiver
Media Vision / TAIDEN HCS-8338 Series
Mersive Solstice
MultiTouch Ltd. MultiTaction iWall
NEC OPS-DRD
Prysm Cascade Collaboration Solutions
QSC Q-Sys Enterprise Cores with Q-Sys Designer V4.0
RGB Spectrum Galileo
SiliconCore Technology Magnolia 1.5mm LED
Vaddio AV Bridge Matrix PRO
Vercoop STICK.TV Platform
Video Furniture International Electric Lift Collaboration and Video Table
Westinghouse Digital 84-inchInteractive WhiteBoard
VDO360 The Compass
Sony VPL-FHZ700L 3LCD laser light source projector
WOW Vision Collab8
Winners will be featured in our special post-show eBook. See the official rules. For more information, contact NewBay's creative director, Anthony Savona.