AV Technology Announces 2016 InfoComm Best of Show Winners

NewBay Media’s industry-leading brand for AV and IT managers and users, AV Technology, has announced the new products deemed Best of Show at InfoComm 2016 which convenes today in Las Vegas, NV. InfoComm is one of the largest pro-AV and systems integration trade event in the world. InfoComm International officials report that this show is on track to break records over last year’s event in which 39,000 people attended and more than 950 companies exhibited.
AV Technology's Best of Show Awards were designed to recognize new and outstanding products exhibited at InfoComm 2016 that solve meaningful problems for tech managers. Products are nominated by the manufacturers, and the brand editor assembled a team of five AV experts, most with CTS/CTS-I certifications, to judge the entries anonymously on site, in real time.
“The 2016 Best of Show Winners were recognized because they truly solve problems rather than create them," stated Margot Douaihy, editorial director of AV Technology. "There are literally thousands of new products on display at InfoComm, by more than 900 manufacturers, but the Best of Show winners stand apart. They address critical issues faced by our readers on a daily basis, such as image and sound quality, control, usability, access, networking, design flexibility, and AV management. Our five expert judges evaluated each product on the show floor based on the proposed value proposition/ROI, richness and relevance of the feature set, perceived ease of installation, ease of management, and user friendliness. Ultimately, what separated these products from other solid solutions is that they have a special appeal for AV technology managers and IT directors in increasingly collaborative AV/IT environments. Our community wants to collaborate more efficiently and expediently, and these products help them do that. Congratulations to all the winners.” All finalists and winners will be featured in a special post-show eBook produced by NewBay Media.
AV Technology 2016 InfoComm Best of Show Winners:
- 1 Beyond AutoTracker 2 IP
- Adder AdderLink XDIP
- AJA Video Systems HELO
- Albiral Display Solutions DynamicX2Share
- Arria Live Media
- Barco ClickShare CSE-200
- BenQ America LU9715 Laser Projector
- Biamp Systems Devio
- Blackmagic Design Blackmagic Duplicator 4K
- Canon REALiS 4K500ST Pro AV LCOS Projector
- Chief SYSAUBP2
- Crestron Fusion Cloud
- Crestron .AV Framework
- Da-Lite Parallax
- Dataton WATCHPAX 4
- Datavideo Corporation KMU-100
- Digital Projection International E-Vision 8500 LASER
- FSR Inc. Revolution Table Solutions
- Harman JBL Professional Control Contractor Series 28-1 Surface Mount Speaker
- IDK America MSD-402
- IHSE USA Draco tera compact UNI
- InFocus Canvas 5/Catalyst 4K
- iRoom iTop
- Kramer Electronics Kramer Control
- Leyard TWA Series
- Planar, a Leyard Company, LookThru Transparent OLED Display
- Lumens Integration VC-A70H
- MantelMount's Pull Down TV Wall Mount
- Matrox Graphics Mura IPX 4K Capture and IP Encoder & Decoder Cards
- Mersive Solstice Pod
- NewTek NDI - Network Device Interface
- Pakedge by Control4 NK-1-CP
- Premier Mounts Heavy Duty Universal Projector Mount (PBM-UNI)
- Prysm Visual Workplace
- QSC Q-SYS AV-to-USB Bridging Solution (Q-SYS PTZ-IP Conference Cameras + Q-SYS I/O-USB Bridge)
- Screen Innovations Zero-G
- Seneca an Arrow Company VWC-PLUS
- Séura 84-inch Outdoor Displays
- Sony Electronics Canvas Display System
- Stewart Filmscreen Torrent ElectriScreen
- SunBriteTV SB-8418UHD
- Teq AVIT WiPS710-NET
- Vaddio PCC Premier
- VDO360 Navigator
- ViewSonic ViewSonic LS830 Laser Projector
- X2O Media, a Barco company, Connected Desktop