AV Technology Announces 2016 InfoComm Best of Show Winners

NewBay Media’s industry-leading brand for AV and IT managers and users, AV Technology, has announced the new products deemed Best of Show at InfoComm 2016 which convenes today in Las Vegas, NV. InfoComm is one of the largest pro-AV and systems integration trade event in the world. InfoComm International officials report that this show is on track to break records over last year’s event in which 39,000 people attended and more than 950 companies exhibited.

AV Technology's Best of Show Awards were designed to recognize new and outstanding products exhibited at InfoComm 2016 that solve meaningful problems for tech managers. Products are nominated by the manufacturers, and the brand editor assembled a team of five AV experts, most with CTS/CTS-I certifications, to judge the entries anonymously on site, in real time.

“The 2016 Best of Show Winners were recognized because they truly solve problems rather than create them," stated Margot Douaihy, editorial director of AV Technology. "There are literally thousands of new products on display at InfoComm, by more than 900 manufacturers, but the Best of Show winners stand apart. They address critical issues faced by our readers on a daily basis, such as image and sound quality, control, usability, access, networking, design flexibility, and AV management. Our five expert judges evaluated each product on the show floor based on the proposed value proposition/ROI, richness and relevance of the feature set, perceived ease of installation, ease of management, and user friendliness. Ultimately, what separated these products from other solid solutions is that they have a special appeal for AV technology managers and IT directors in increasingly collaborative AV/IT environments. Our community wants to collaborate more efficiently and expediently, and these products help them do that. Congratulations to all the winners.” All finalists and winners will be featured in a special post-show eBook produced by NewBay Media.



AV Technology 2016 InfoComm Best of Show Winners: