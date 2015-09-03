AV Stumpfl Focuses on Visual Systems Offering

Austrian engineering company AV Stumpfl is working to create an extensive visual systems product and service offering to its international client base.

Tobias Stumpfl, CEO at AV Stumpfl

“Over the past few years, we’ve established ourselves with a solid foundation in creating a wide range of robust projection screens, in-house warp, blend, and auto calibration technologies and projectors," said Tobias Stumpfl, CEO at AV Stumpfl GmbH.



"With a reputation for excellence in engineering, our systems are backed by an experienced team of visual display professionals with direct experience in the simulation and training sector, ranging from civil aviation to aerospace, education, military, security, and operations.”



AV Stumpfl screens are custom made to measure in any size or shape in a variety of screen materials. These screens are designed for installations running 24/7 in low-ambient light level installations.



Visual systems can be engineered for specific applications and can be combined with automatic camera-based calibration of soft-edge blend and warping.