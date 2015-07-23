AV Stumpfl FHD Media Player Now Shipping

Consumers can get instant playback of all current video and audio formats with the AV Stumpfl solid-state FHD Player, which can be synchronized via Ethernet, externally controlled from any location, and can even trigger media based on GPS input coordinates.

“AV Stumpfl is known to be first in introducing the industry’s most innovative and functional products, and our FHD Player continues that tradition,” said Fred Neulinger, technical director at AV Stumpfl. "The real user benefit lies in the deployment of our newly developed synchronization that’s designed to give users plug-and-play performance and let users focus on getting other parts of the installation right."



Already deployed in real-time, graphics-intensive applications such as corporate AV, museums, themed and visitor attractions, and digital signage, the FHD Player can be synchronized using a dedicated computer protocol that eliminates redundancy. A seamless loop mode and transition fading between clips ensures that video is shown automatically, every time.



Media management is possible regardless of geographic boundaries, and automatic content triggering is based on location and positioning. For example, the player can be deployed as part of a local tourist guide system on ships, buses, or other transportation methods.



Playback and scheduling can be configured according to calendar using a dynamic front-end graphical user interface. Customizable menus allow users to configure and maintain the FHD Player quickly. The unit also comes with automatic restore and hot-swap capability.



FHD Players can be integrated into the AV Stumpfl Avio network and interactively controlled by proximity sensors, gesture detection, tracking, push buttons, or light barriers. Signal management is intuitive, as the player will read the EDID of the connected device or create its own output signal specified by resolution and refresh rate.